Rajasthan: Interstate Fraud Syndicate Busted In Rs 5.3 Crore Scam, 17 Arrested​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough against organised cyber crime, the Cyber Crime Police Station, Jaipur, has dismantled an interstate fraud syndicate and arrested 17 accused involved in a Rs 5.30 crore financial scam executed through WhatsApp impersonation.

The case originated from a complaint lodged on April 24, 2026, via the national cyber helpline (1930) by Dipendra Singh, an accountant at a private company.​

The complainant reported receiving messages from an unknown WhatsApp number displaying the name and photograph of the company's chairman.​

Acting on urgent instructions conveyed through the message, he transferred ₹5.30 crore into two bank accounts. The fraud came to light shortly thereafter.​

According to Deputy Inspector General (Cyber Crime), Shantanu Kumar Singh, a detailed technical investigation revealed that the defrauded funds were routed through multiple bank accounts and subsequently siphoned off via cash withdrawals, cryptocurrency transactions (USDT), and hawala channels.​

Coordinated operations involving district police units from Kota (Rural), Pali, Jodhpur, Banswara, and Barmer led to the arrest of 17 individuals.​

The accused include account providers, cash handlers, intermediaries, and operatives who convert funds into cryptocurrency.​

The fraud network operated through a structured chain involving multiple actors across districts.​

Bank accounts were procured or opened using associates and acquaintances in exchange for commissions ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 50,000.​

Funds were rapidly withdrawn or converted into cryptocurrency (USDT) to obscure the financial trail. Hawala channels were also used to transfer and conceal proceeds of crime.​

Members coordinated activities through informal meetings at tea stalls and roadside locations to avoid detection.​

There was regional involvement in the process, too.​

While Kota became a hub for cash withdrawals and crypto conversions, including salon workers, a law student, and a trader facilitating transactions, Banswara was a network for procuring and supplying bank accounts and transporting funds.​

Pali saw recruitment of account holders through personal networks, and in Jodhpur, account operations and crypto transactions were handled.​

Barmer was used to provide bank accounts for illicit use.​

The operation was executed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Sumit Mehrda and led on the ground by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sugan Singh.​

Teams combined technical analysis with field intelligence to identify, trace, and apprehend the accused across multiple districts.​

The Cyber Crime Branch urges citizens to exercise caution while responding to financial requests received via WhatsApp, phone calls, or other digital platforms, even if they appear to come from known individuals.​

Always verify authenticity through direct communication before transferring funds.​

In case of cyber fraud, immediately contact the national helpline 1930 or report the incident via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.​