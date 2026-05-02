Chief Of Army's Central Command Reviews Operational Readiness Of Shatrujeet Brigade
During the visit, he was briefed on the formation's comprehensive training modules, operational preparedness, and the effective integration of niche technologies to enhance combat capability, according to an official statement.
He commended all ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism, exceptional morale, and mission-oriented focus in demanding operational environments, the statement said.
“A key highlight of the visit was the under-construction Modular Containerised Shooting Range, a modern infrastructure initiative that will significantly enhance field craft, reflex shooting, and marksmanship capabilities of the troops,” said a statement on X.
The project reflects a progressive approach towards realistic, technology-driven training. The GOC-in-C appreciated the brigade's relentless pursuit of excellence and exhorted all ranks to continue innovating, adapting, and maintaining a high state of readiness in line with evolving operational challenges, the statement said.
On Friday, the Central Command said in a statement that the 506 Army Base Workshop Jabalpur formalised a strategic partnership by signing an MoU with IIT Ropar, marking a significant step towards advancing R&D in Armament Systems.
“This collaboration aims to harness academic excellence and field experience to drive innovation, foster skill development, and accelerate indigenisation in critical defence technologies,” said the Central Command in a statement on social media.
The statement said the initiative reinforces the commitment towards Atmanirbharta by developing cutting-edge solutions tailored to operational requirements.
“By integrating research capabilities with practical application, the partnership will contribute to building future-ready systems, enhancing lifecycle support, and strengthening self-reliance in the Defence and Engineering domains. A decisive stride towards empowering indigenous capability and shaping a technologically resilient force,” it said.
Earlier, Brigadier T.S. Bawa, Commander Chhattisgarh & Odisha Sub Area, interacted with Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka at Lok Bhawan on Friday.
“The discussions focused on key state initiatives aimed at the welfare, rehabilitation, and resettlement of #Veterans, alongside exploring avenues for future expansion and enhanced support mechanisms for the Armed Forces community across the state,” said the Central Command in a social media statement.
“The interaction highlighted a shared vision of responsive governance, seamless coordination, and sustained efforts towards the well-being of Ex-Servicemen and their families. It further reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening #MilitaryCivilCooperation and fostering enduring synergy in the region,” it said.
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