Chief Of Army's Central Command Reviews Operational Readiness Of Shatrujeet Brigade​

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C of the Indian Army's Central Command, reviewed the operational readiness and ongoing training initiatives of the Shatrujeet Brigade, an official said on Saturday.​

During the visit, he was briefed on the formation's comprehensive training modules, operational preparedness, and the effective integration of niche technologies to enhance combat capability, according to an official statement.​

He commended all ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism, exceptional morale, and mission-oriented focus in demanding operational environments, the statement said.​

“A key highlight of the visit was the under-construction Modular Containerised Shooting Range, a modern infrastructure initiative that will significantly enhance field craft, reflex shooting, and marksmanship capabilities of the troops,” said a statement on X.​

The project reflects a progressive approach towards realistic, technology-driven training. The GOC-in-C appreciated the brigade's relentless pursuit of excellence and exhorted all ranks to continue innovating, adapting, and maintaining a high state of readiness in line with evolving operational challenges, the statement said.​

On Friday, the Central Command said in a statement that the 506 Army Base Workshop Jabalpur formalised a strategic partnership by signing an MoU with IIT Ropar, marking a significant step towards advancing R&D in Armament Systems.​

“This collaboration aims to harness academic excellence and field experience to drive innovation, foster skill development, and accelerate indigenisation in critical defence technologies,” said the Central Command in a statement on social media.​

The statement said the initiative reinforces the commitment towards Atmanirbharta by developing cutting-edge solutions tailored to operational requirements.​

“By integrating research capabilities with practical application, the partnership will contribute to building future-ready systems, enhancing lifecycle support, and strengthening self-reliance in the Defence and Engineering domains. A decisive stride towards empowering indigenous capability and shaping a technologically resilient force,” it said.​

Earlier, Brigadier T.S. Bawa, Commander Chhattisgarh & Odisha Sub Area, interacted with Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka at Lok Bhawan on Friday.​

“The discussions focused on key state initiatives aimed at the welfare, rehabilitation, and resettlement of #Veterans, alongside exploring avenues for future expansion and enhanced support mechanisms for the Armed Forces community across the state,” said the Central Command in a social media statement.​

“The interaction highlighted a shared vision of responsive governance, seamless coordination, and sustained efforts towards the well-being of Ex-Servicemen and their families. It further reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening #MilitaryCivilCooperation and fostering enduring synergy in the region,” it said.​