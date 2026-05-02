Key Associate Of Main Accused In Rail Track Blast Held: Punjab DGP​

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 2 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have solved three major terror-related incidents, comprising this week's Shambhu railway track blast, following the arrest of a key associate of the main executor Jagroop Singh, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.​

The operation was a joint effort by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar; Counter Intelligence (CI), Pathankot; and Patiala Police.​

The arrested accused has been identified as Gurjinder Singh, alias Baba Beant, a resident of Bidhipur in Gurdaspur.​

The development came in continuation of the investigation into an explosion at a railway track near Shambhu in Patiala district on Monday night, which resulted in the death of Jagroop Singh, alias Jupa, who was attempting to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) that apparently detonated prematurely.​

Police have already arrested four radicalised individuals identified as Pardeep Singh Khalsa, Kulwinder Singh, alias Bagga, Satnam Singh, alias Satta, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and recovered one hand grenade, two.30 bore pistols, sophisticated communication devices, and laptops from their possession. This was followed by the recovery of another substantial cache of militant hardware, including a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), hand grenade, explosives, and high-end pistols, on the disclosure of the deceased Jagroop's brother, Satnam, alias Satta.​

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that Gurjinder and Jagroop were long-time associates and, on the day of the Shambhu blast, the duo travelled to Rajpura separately to avoid detection.​

The arrested accused, Gurjinder, was present at the crime scene when the blast occurred, but managed to escape unhurt as he was standing at a distance, the DGP said. He added that Gurjinder fled the spot only after realising that Jagroop had died in the premature detonation.​

The DGP said interrogation of Gurjinder Singh has also provided a clear link between the three terror acts, the grenade attack on CIA Moga on November 7, 2025, the Sirhind railway track blast on January 23, 2026, and the Shambhu blast on April 27, which were executed by the same terror module under the direct instructions of Malaysia-based handlers, who are further connected with United States and Pakistan-based handlers.​

“With this arrest and earlier recoveries, all three terror-related incidents in Moga, Sirhind, and Shambhu are successfully solved,” he said.​

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General (Amritsar) Sukhminder Singh Mann said that, in an intelligence-led operation, key accused Gurjinder Singh has been arrested from the Amritsar area.​

Senior Superintendent of Police (Patiala) Varun Sharma further disclosed that, to evade detection, the module maintained strict radio silence and took extensive precautions during their movements.​

Further investigations are ongoing, he added.​