Viral Video Shows Woman Bathing Dog In Ganga At Haridwar, Sparks Debate As Devotees Object

A video from Uttarakhand's Haridwar has gone viral after a woman was seen bathing her pet dog in the Ganga river at Shradhanand Ghat. The incident took place recently when many devotees had gathered at the ghat for ritual bathing. Soon after people noticed the woman washing her dog in the river, an argument broke out. Several devotees objected, saying the holy river should not be used for bathing pets.

Devotees raise objections

People at the spot asked the woman to take her dog elsewhere. A man in the video can be heard saying that even a priest had advised her not to bathe the animal there.

"The priest also said that the dog should be bathed somewhere else, but she did not listen," he said.

As more people gathered, the disagreement quickly became heated.

Woman defends herself

The woman was seen responding loudly to those questioning her. Some people present claimed that she used abusive language during the exchange.

The video also showed her saying that she was connected to a ministry. A man standing beside her was also involved in the confrontation.

No police complaint has been reported so far.

Haridwar Viral Video: गंगा घाट पर कुत्ते को नहलाने पर बवाल, तीखी नोकझोंक, वीडियो वायरल | Haridwar | Uttarakhand | Hindi News #hindinews #latestnews #breaking #Haridwar #ShraddhanandGhat #DogIssue #PublicBehavior #RespectFaith #Uttarakhand #UttarakhandPolice #ViralVideo twitter/VdX2FBbtUX

- Journalist Ravendra kumar (@Chhotukingoffi1) May 2, 2026

Social media divided

The video has triggered a strong debate online.

Many users felt that bathing a dog in the sacred river was disrespectful to the religious feelings of devotees. One user wrote that people visit Haridwar with faith, and basic respect should always be shown.

Another said the woman could easily have used a bucket and bathed the dog somewhere else.

Shocking video from Haridwar's Shraddhanand Ghat: Woman (claiming ministry staff) bathes her dog in the sacred Ganga, abuses devotees asking her to stop twitter/k59R4W3Mwa

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 1, 2026

Others question public outrage

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Several social media users pointed out that the Ganga faces far bigger problems, including sewage, industrial waste and littering.

Fish and other water creatures are part of the same sacred river. Was not aware that only humans are permitted to bathe in Ganga by almight Nature

- Jaishree Premkumar (@jaishree4321) May 2, 2026

That is a pet dog is wrong with bathing the dog????Suddenly an animal, that too a pet, is dirty?!What happened to animal hate or animal killing being considered a crime by so many?!?!

- Sourangshu Sarkar (@Sourangshu94) May 2, 2026

Some asked why people often stay silent about pollution, but react strongly when a dog enters the river.

Others argued that rivers and ghats belong to all living beings, not just humans.