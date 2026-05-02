Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys 'Haryana Ki Dhoop' At Pataudi Palace

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is enjoying her time in Haryana at her Pataudi Palace, has been giving fans a glimpse of her relaxed holiday days. On Saturday, Bebo took to her Instagram account to share a series of sunlit pictures from the Palace, where she is spending time with her family. The pictures show Kareena soaking in the sunlight with a natural glow. Dressed casually, with her hair left loose, the actress appeared to embrace the calm and rustic surroundings of the palace. Sharing the pictures on social media, she kept the caption simple, writing, "Haryana ki dhoop".

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The palace, which belongs to her husband Saif Ali Khan, has often featured in Kareena's posts during family getaways. Just a day earlier, Kareena had shared glimpses of what she called her "lazy old-school mornings." The pictures showed parts of the palace, including a long corridor with white pillars and a bright seating area filled with sunlight. In another photo, her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, were seen standing together in the courtyard, enjoying the open space.

Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in 2021. The actor often shares small moments from her family life, especially during vacations.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is set to appear in 'Daayra,' an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actor was last seen in 'Crew,' a 2024 heist comedy co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also featured in 'The Buckingham Murders', a crime thriller released in September 2024, where she took on a more intense role. (ANI)

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