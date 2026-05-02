403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meghana Raj Fulfils Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's Dream, Meets Rajinikanth
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On her wedding anniversary, actress Meghana Raj Sarja got emotional remembering her late husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja. She shared a heartfelt post on social media about fulfilling his dream.Meghana wrote, "This anniversary isn't just a date, Chiru... it's a feeling. It's the day we decided our dreams are one and the same."She added, "I feel you in every step I take... You are closer to me than ever, living through me. You are becoming me in a way I can't explain."Meghana shared how Chiranjeevi worshipped Rajinikanth. "You made me meet the god of Indian cinema... through a film with the one and only Rajini sir! We did it!""Today, I believe I've brought our shared dream to life. This success, this milestone, this film... it's all for you," Meghana Sarja posted.Reports say Meghana Raj is acting in the movie 'Jailer 2'. However, she hasn't shared any official details about her role yet.It was a special moment for Meghana's son, Raayan Raj Sarja, who also got to meet the legendary actor Rajinikanth.The meeting was a family affair. Meghana Raj Sarja's father was also present and met with superstar Rajinikanth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment