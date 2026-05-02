BFI's New Framework To Decide Rankings For CWG, Asian Games

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has formalised the assessment framework for the Elite National Coaching Camp, a key exercise that will determine national rankings and selection for upcoming international competitions.

The assessment outcomes will be instrumental in finalising India's representation for major global events, including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Boxing Cup 2, and other international tournaments, with rankings remaining valid until the next evaluation cycle, a release said.

Revised Assessment Schedule and Format

As part of its structured selection process, BFI had released the assessment schedule in the last week of April. A corrigendum was subsequently issued on May 1 to refine certain timelines and ensure athletes have adequate preparation time due to delayed sanction for the camp.

Under the revised schedule, the assessment will be conducted in two phases. Strength & Conditioning tests will be held on May 6 and 7, followed by sparring bouts from May 11 to 15, conducted in a knockout format to determine final standings across weight categories.

Comprehensive Evaluation Criteria

The evaluation carries a total of 200 marks, combining both technical and non-technical parameters. Non-technical components--including attendance, weight management, health management, international potential, and strength & conditioning--will contribute to the overall score alongside technical assessments conducted by a panel of evaluators.

The framework also factors in recent performances, including results from the COAS Cup 2026, ensuring a merit-based system that rewards consistency and competitive excellence.

Rankings within each weight category will be determined through a structured knockout format, providing a fair and competitive platform for all participants.

A Transparent and Performance-Based System

Col Arun Malik, Executive Director, Boxing Federation of India, said: "Our assessment framework is built on the principles of transparency, objectivity, and performance. The schedule was communicated in advance as part of a structured process, and the recent refinements have been made solely to ensure that athletes receive adequate time to prepare following the delay in camp sanction. This system ensures that selection remains fair, consistent, and aligned with international high-performance standards as we prepare for major global competitions."

High-Performance Standards and Protocols

Only the top-performing boxers will continue in the National Coaching Camp--top four in Olympic weight categories and top two in non-Olympic divisions--further strengthening a high-performance environment within the national setup.

In addition, BFI has outlined strict protocols for weight management, attendance, and discipline, with clearly defined scoring criteria and penalties to ensure adherence to elite training standards and accountability across all campers, the release said. (ANI)

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