Saintquant Launches Free AI Crypto Trading Bot For Retail Investors Looking To Automate 24/7 Market Participation
|Metric
|Figure
|Active traders globally
|150,000+
|Trades executed
|4,000,000+
|Verified avg. daily ROI
|~1.2%
|AI strategies available
|10+
|Trustpilot rating
|4.0 / 5
How to Start in Three Steps
SaintQuant reduces automated crypto trading to a three-step process - no coding, no chart-watching, no prior trading experience required.
Step 1 - Create a free account Register atText> in under two minutes. New users get a free 10-day live trading trial - no credit card needed.
Step 2 - Choose an AI strategy Select from 10+ pre-built quantitative strategies clearly labelled by risk level (low, medium, or high), bot type (DCA, Grid, or Swing), and target return. Entry-level plans target a ~1.00% estimated daily ROI; institutional tiers scale up to ~2.50%. Every strategy includes automated stop-losses and real-time risk monitoring.
Step 3 - Let the AI trade for you SaintQuant's AI engine runs 24/7 across Binance, Bybit, Coinbase, Kraken, OKX, KuCoin, Bitget, and BingX - executing and adjusting positions automatically while processing 2.5 million+ signals daily from price data, on-chain analytics, and sentiment models.
Why Automation Is Gaining Ground in 2026
SaintQuant's growth comes at a moment when broader market forces are pushing more investors toward systematic participation.
In March 2026, EY reported that 73% of institutional respondents planned to increase digital asset allocations in 2026 - a sign that engagement with crypto is becoming more structured at every level of the market, not just retail. On the regulatory front, U.S. senators introduced a long-awaited digital asset market structure bill in January 2026 to clarify SEC and CFTC jurisdictional boundaries, giving investors clearer parameters to work within.
The practical driver, however, is simpler: crypto markets operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For investors who cannot or do not want to monitor positions continuously, Text> automated trading platforms offer a way to stay engaged without the time commitment that active manual trading requires. Whether that translates into returns depends on the strategy, the platform, and the market conditions - none of which any platform can guarantee.
What SaintQuant Says
" Crypto="" markets="" do="" not="" pause="" for="" sleep,="" weekends,="" or="" uncertainty.="" Our="" goal="" is="" to="" give="" every="" investor="" -="" from="" first-timers="" to="" professionals="" -="" access="" to="" the="" same="" systematic,="" disciplined="" execution="" that="" institutional="" desks="" have="" used="" for="" years,="" at="" a="" fraction="" of="" the="" barrier="" to="" />
- SaintQuant Team
About SaintQuant
SaintQuant is an AI crypto trading bot platform trusted by 150,000+ traders globally. Registered in Australia, the platform offers 10+ quantitative strategies across DCA, Grid, and Swing bot types - each with automated stop-losses, real-time risk monitoring, and verified performance tracking. SaintQuant connects to eight major exchanges via secure read-and-trade without API (no withdrawal permissions). Featured on MarketWatch, TradingView, and Benzinga.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.CONTACT: Media Contact Name: Email:...
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