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Saintquant Launches Free AI Crypto Trading Bot For Retail Investors Looking To Automate 24/7 Market Participation


2026-05-02 09:01:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Australia-based platform gives 150,000+ traders access to institutional-grade automation - without the coding, the screen time, or the signal groups

CAIRNS, Australia, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant has launched its free AI Crypto Trading Bot, giving 150,000+ retail investors instant access to institutional-grade automation for true 24/7 cryptocurrency market participation, with zero coding, zero screen time, and zero reliance on signal groups.



Cryptocurrency markets never close. Prices move overnight, across weekends, and across time zones - and most retail investors cannot realistically monitor that activity around the clock. That structural gap between market hours and human capacity is one reason AI-powered crypto trading bots have attracted growing attention in 2026: not as a speculative novelty, but as a practical response to how these markets actually operate.

SaintQuant, an AI-driven quantitative trading platform registered in Australia under SAIN PTY LTD, is making that automation more accessible. The platform - which has now executed more than 4 million trades for a user base of 150,000+ active traders - is offering a free AI crypto trading bot that allows retail investors to participate in 24/7 crypto markets through automated execution, without writing a line of code or managing positions manually.

Key Numbers

Metric Figure
Active traders globally 150,000+
Trades executed 4,000,000+
Verified avg. daily ROI ~1.2%
AI strategies available 10+
Trustpilot rating 4.0 / 5

How to Start in Three Steps

SaintQuant reduces automated crypto trading to a three-step process - no coding, no chart-watching, no prior trading experience required.

Step 1 - Create a free account Register atText> in under two minutes. New users get a free 10-day live trading trial - no credit card needed.

Step 2 - Choose an AI strategy Select from 10+ pre-built quantitative strategies clearly labelled by risk level (low, medium, or high), bot type (DCA, Grid, or Swing), and target return. Entry-level plans target a ~1.00% estimated daily ROI; institutional tiers scale up to ~2.50%. Every strategy includes automated stop-losses and real-time risk monitoring.

Step 3 - Let the AI trade for you SaintQuant's AI engine runs 24/7 across Binance, Bybit, Coinbase, Kraken, OKX, KuCoin, Bitget, and BingX - executing and adjusting positions automatically while processing 2.5 million+ signals daily from price data, on-chain analytics, and sentiment models.

Why Automation Is Gaining Ground in 2026

SaintQuant's growth comes at a moment when broader market forces are pushing more investors toward systematic participation.

In March 2026, EY reported that 73% of institutional respondents planned to increase digital asset allocations in 2026 - a sign that engagement with crypto is becoming more structured at every level of the market, not just retail. On the regulatory front, U.S. senators introduced a long-awaited digital asset market structure bill in January 2026 to clarify SEC and CFTC jurisdictional boundaries, giving investors clearer parameters to work within.

The practical driver, however, is simpler: crypto markets operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For investors who cannot or do not want to monitor positions continuously, Text> automated trading platforms offer a way to stay engaged without the time commitment that active manual trading requires. Whether that translates into returns depends on the strategy, the platform, and the market conditions - none of which any platform can guarantee.

What SaintQuant Says

" Crypto="" markets="" do="" not="" pause="" for="" sleep,="" weekends,="" or="" uncertainty.="" Our="" goal="" is="" to="" give="" every="" investor="" -="" from="" first-timers="" to="" professionals="" -="" access="" to="" the="" same="" systematic,="" disciplined="" execution="" that="" institutional="" desks="" have="" used="" for="" years,="" at="" a="" fraction="" of="" the="" barrier="" to="" />

- SaintQuant Team

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is an AI crypto trading bot platform trusted by 150,000+ traders globally. Registered in Australia, the platform offers 10+ quantitative strategies across DCA, Grid, and Swing bot types - each with automated stop-losses, real-time risk monitoring, and verified performance tracking. SaintQuant connects to eight major exchanges via secure read-and-trade without API (no withdrawal permissions). Featured on MarketWatch, TradingView, and Benzinga.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

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