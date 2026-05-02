Haryana's Urban Development Law Needs Overhaul To Meet Future Needs: Experts

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 2 (IANS) Senior administrators, urban planners and real estate leaders on Saturday reached a broad consensus that the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, must be urgently modernised and strengthened to keep pace with the state's rapidly expanding urban landscape and evolving developmental needs.

The consensus emerged at a high-level roundtable organised by the Institute of Town Planners, India - Haryana Regional Chapter (ITPI–HRC) in Panchkula, held to mark 51 years of the landmark legislation that laid the foundation for planned urban development in the state through private sector participation.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who attended the event as the chief guest, said urban policies and regulatory frameworks must continuously evolve to address emerging challenges related to sustainability, infrastructure resilience, rapid urban expansion and changing citizen expectations.

He said the 1975 Act had significantly contributed to planned urban growth, infrastructure creation and economic development in the state over the past five decades, but underlined that the time had come to take it to the next level.

Rastogi further stressed that coordinated efforts among government institutions, planners and industry stakeholders are essential to ensure balanced, inclusive and future-ready urban development across Haryana.

He also highlighted the transformative role played by the Act in shaping the state's urbanisation journey over the last five decades.

The day-long roundtable was structured across three dedicated sessions.

The Leaders' Roundtable featured Chief Secretary Rastogi alongside T.L. Satyaprakash, Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India; Amit Khatri, Director, Town and Country Planning, Haryana; and former senior officials S.S. Dhillon and T.C. Gupta. The session was moderated by former Chief Town Planner Jaswant Singh.

Participants deliberated extensively on strengthening the Act's provisions to address contemporary urban challenges, promote sustainable development, improve infrastructure resilience and put in place effective regulatory mechanisms for the future.

Established in 2006, the ITPI–HRC has been actively promoting planned and sustainable urban and regional development across Haryana.