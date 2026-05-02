Atmanirbhar Panchayats Key To Achieve Viksit Bharat@2047: Union Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 2 (IANS) Panchayati Raj Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj on Saturday emphasised the transformative power of grassroots governance, outlining the vision of Atmanirbhar Panchayats and their role in achieving 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

Speaking at an Outreach Workshop on the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme, he said that panchayats are pivotal agents of national transformation, uniquely positioned to sensitise citizens and drive well-coordinated collective efforts towards building self-sufficient communities.

The event was organised by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in collaboration with the Telangana Department of Panchayati Raj at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) in Hyderabad.

The workshop brought together senior officials, financial institutions, and more than 400 participants from Telangana, including a large number of Panchayat representatives, among whom 70 Sarpanches were distinguished performers in own source revenue generation in their respective Gram Panchayats, an official statement said.

Union Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj urged panchayat leaders to think innovatively and act decisively to create meaningful and lasting impact in their regions, noting that true leadership is defined by the legacy one leaves behind.

He stressed the importance of perspective in unlocking new opportunities for growth and development, inspiring participants to see themselves as catalysts of change in shaping empowered, resilient, and self-sufficient panchayats that contribute to the India of 2047.

The Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme is envisaged to support eligible Gram Panchayats and Block Panchayats in developing and implementing financially viable, bankable projects that strengthen their own sources of revenue.

Through a transparent national challenge process, selected Panchayat proposals will receive dedicated technical assistance from project development to financial closure, with support spanning Public-Private Partnerships, CSR funding, bank finance, and convergence with government schemes.

M. Dana Kishore, Telangana Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department's Special Chief Secretary, said that India's journey towards self-reliance is deeply rooted in financially empowered gram panchayats.

Goverdhan Singh Rawat, NABARD Deputy Managing Director, affirmed that the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' already recognises rural communities as indispensable partners in national development.

The Technical Team of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj conducted a live demonstration of the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Portal, providing an end-to-end walkthrough of application workflows and dashboards and equipping participants with practical insights for effective digital implementation.