Gujarat Disburses Record Rs 7.14 Crore Funeral Aid To Heirs Of Unorganised Workers In 2025-26

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 2 (IANS) The Gujarat government has disbursed a record over Rs 7.14 crore to 7,145 heirs of unorganised sector workers in 2025-26 under its funeral assistance scheme, marking the highest annual payout since the programme's launch in 2011.

The assistance was provided under the Post-Death Ritual (Antyeshti) Assistance Scheme, which supports families of deceased unorganised workers during funeral rites.

Officials said the scheme covers unorganised labourers, including construction workers and others not belonging to the Scheduled Castes, at the time of death.

Cumulatively, over the past 10 years, the scheme has extended more than Rs 13.73 crore to 26,657 beneficiaries, according to government data.

The disbursements are aimed at providing immediate financial relief to families at a time of bereavement.

The scheme is being implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Labour and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, with the Gujarat Rural Workers Welfare Board overseeing its execution.

Eligibility criteria require the deceased to have been an e-Shram cardholder, aged between 16 and 70 years at the time of death.

The annual income ceiling for the beneficiary's family is Rs 1.20 lakh in rural areas and Rs 1.50 lakh in urban areas.

The financial assistance under the scheme has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Eligible heirs must apply within three months of the worker's death, submitting the prescribed form along with required documents to the offices of designated labour authorities, including the Assistant Labour Commissioner or Deputy Labour Commissioner.

Application forms and related documents are available on the Gujarat Rural Workers Welfare Board's website.

The government clarified that the scheme does not apply to construction workers holding e-Nirman cards or individuals from the Scheduled Castes.

Separate provisions exist for these groups: Scheduled Caste beneficiaries are covered under the“Satyavadi Raja Harishchandra Post-Death Assistance Scheme” implemented by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, while e-Nirman card holders are covered under schemes of the Gujarat Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The latest figures indicate an expansion in both outreach and disbursement under the Antyeshti Assistance Scheme, reflecting increased utilisation in the current financial year.