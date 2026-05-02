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Letsia Announces Its Participation In WMF 2026 With Chairman Mohamed Rabie Moawad
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Letsia Holding Group has officially announced its participation in We Make Future (WMF) 2026, one of the world's leading events in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, taking place in Bologna, Italy, at the BolognaFiere Exhibition Center, from June 24 to June 26, 2026.
The participation will be led by Mohamed Rabie Moawad – Chairman of Letsia Holding, representing the group at the event as part of Letsia's strategic vision to expand its global presence and build strong connections with investors and entrepreneurs worldwide. We Make Future (WMF) is recognized as one of the most influential global platforms, bringing together thousands of startups, investors, and industry experts from over 90 countries, offering a dynamic environment for networking, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships in innovation and digital transformation. As part of its official participation, Letsia plans to announce funding support for selected winning startups during the event, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the global entrepreneurial ecosystem. In addition, Letsia Youth will deliver specialized training programs for these startups, focusing on entrepreneurship development, fund management, and scalable business model design, ensuring that promising ideas evolve into sustainable and high-growth ventures. Commenting on this participation, Mohamed Rabie Moawad stated:
“At Letsia, we aim to build a strong global presence through direct engagement with investors and innovators. Our participation in WMF allows us to present our vision and support startups not only through funding, but also through practical development and structured training.” He added that Letsia is committed to delivering integrated solutions that combine investment, technology, and education, enhancing startup success rates and creating real impact within the global business ecosystem. This participation is part of a broader series of international initiatives undertaken by Letsia, aimed at strengthening its position as a group operating at the intersection of investment, innovation, and technology.
The participation will be led by Mohamed Rabie Moawad – Chairman of Letsia Holding, representing the group at the event as part of Letsia's strategic vision to expand its global presence and build strong connections with investors and entrepreneurs worldwide. We Make Future (WMF) is recognized as one of the most influential global platforms, bringing together thousands of startups, investors, and industry experts from over 90 countries, offering a dynamic environment for networking, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships in innovation and digital transformation. As part of its official participation, Letsia plans to announce funding support for selected winning startups during the event, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the global entrepreneurial ecosystem. In addition, Letsia Youth will deliver specialized training programs for these startups, focusing on entrepreneurship development, fund management, and scalable business model design, ensuring that promising ideas evolve into sustainable and high-growth ventures. Commenting on this participation, Mohamed Rabie Moawad stated:
“At Letsia, we aim to build a strong global presence through direct engagement with investors and innovators. Our participation in WMF allows us to present our vision and support startups not only through funding, but also through practical development and structured training.” He added that Letsia is committed to delivering integrated solutions that combine investment, technology, and education, enhancing startup success rates and creating real impact within the global business ecosystem. This participation is part of a broader series of international initiatives undertaken by Letsia, aimed at strengthening its position as a group operating at the intersection of investment, innovation, and technology.
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