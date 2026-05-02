Letsia Announces Its Participation In WMF 2026 With Chairman Mohamed Rabie Moawad

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)has officially announced its participation in, one of the world's leading events in, taking place in, at the, from

The participation will be led by, representing the group at the event as part of Letsia's strategic vision to expand its global presence and build strong connections with

is recognized as one of the most influential global platforms, bringing together thousands of startups, investors, and industry experts from over, offering a dynamic environment for networking, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships in innovation and digital transformation.

As part of its official participation,plans to announceduring the event, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the global entrepreneurial ecosystem.

In addition,will deliver specialized training programs for these startups, focusing on, ensuring that promising ideas evolve into sustainable and high-growth ventures.

Commenting on this participation,stated:

He added that Letsia is committed to delivering, enhancing startup success rates and creating real impact within the global business ecosystem.

This participation is part of a broader series of international initiatives undertaken by Letsia, aimed at strengthening its position as a group operating at the intersection of