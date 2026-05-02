MP CM Mohan Yadav Stresses Sustainable Future Through 'Green Building' Practices

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has stressed on the concept of "Green Buildings", underscoring the urgent need for sustainable construction practices in the state and across India.

He was addressing a seminar on Green Building Conference in Bhopal on Saturday.

The seminar was organised in connection with the 113th Governing Council meeting of the Indian Building Congress (IBC) and hosted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD).

In his speech, Chief Minister Yadav highlighted the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation, climate change, and depletion of natural resources.

He emphasised that the building sector stands at a crucial crossroads and must adopt environmentally responsible and resource-efficient methods.

He noted that the state government is committed to promoting green building initiatives that will not only reduce environmental impact but also ensure resilience and sustainability in future infrastructure projects.

The Chief Minister praised the collaborative efforts of engineers, architects, planners, and administrators who are working together to evolve solutions for the pressing challenges in the construction sector.

He said that the seminar's recommendations would be submitted to both the state and national authorities for consideration and implementation.

He assured that the Madhya Pradesh government, along with the expertise of the IBC, would provide full support in translating these ideas into action.

The seminar brought together delegates from nearly 20 states, including engineers, officers from the PWD, and representatives from central organisations.

Technical sessions were held to deliberate on innovations in sustainable construction, with the aim of creating a roadmap for environmentally responsible development.

Chief Minister Yadav's address reflected the state government's determination to balance development with ecological responsibility, positioning Madhya Pradesh at the forefront of India's green building movement.

The Chief Minister welcomed the collaboration, noting that the expertise of IIT Indore combined with the practical experience of the PWD would accelerate the adoption of green building concepts.

He emphasised that the state government is committed to ensuring that future projects align with global standards of sustainability, making Madhya Pradesh a leader in environmentally responsible construction.

The agreement also includes provisions for training engineers and architects in modern sustainable practices, conducting joint research projects, and developing pilot models of green buildings in urban and rural areas.

With this initiative, Madhya Pradesh aims to set benchmarks for other states in India, demonstrating how academic institutions and government departments can work together to address pressing challenges of climate change and urbanisation.