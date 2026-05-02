ECI Seeks Report From Bengal CEO Over Fresh Tension In Falta Constituency

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday sought a report from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, following fresh incidents of post-poll tension in the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district, even as re-polling is underway in 15 polling booths across two other Assembly constituencies in the district -- Magrahat (Paschim) and Diamond Harbour.

Incidentally, the ECI-appointed Special Observer, Subrata Gupta, on Friday recommended re-polling in 30 polling booths in Falta. However, the Commission is yet to take a final decision on the matter.

The demand for re-polling across the entire Falta constituency, which went to the polls in the second phase of the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal on April 29, was raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following complaints that in several booths in the constituency, the EVM button next to the name and photograph of the BJP candidate was covered with white tape.

Tension began escalating in Falta from Saturday morning.

A section of villagers alleged that miscreants affiliated with the Trinamool Congress had been threatening them by visiting their homes since morning, claiming that they had voted for the BJP. The name of Trinamool Congress candidate from Falta, Jahangir Khan, has been cited by villagers in connection with the incident.

Some villagers also alleged that threats were being issued under the leadership of Israfil Sardar, head of the local village panchayat and a close associate of Jahangir Khan. The villagers who were allegedly threatened began protesting by blocking National Highway 17 on Saturday.

They demanded that the Trinamool Congress leader close to Jahangir Khan be arrested immediately and that the Commission conduct re-election across the entire Falta Assembly constituency. Many of them also demanded the arrest of Jahangir Khan. Soon thereafter, the ECI sought a report from the CEO's office on the matter.

“In fact, the threats by associates of Jahangir Khan began on Wednesday night, immediately after the conclusion of polling, and continued till Friday evening. However, the situation escalated from Saturday morning, with ruling party supporters allegedly coming to our homes and threatening us and our family members,” said a protesting villager.

Another villager accused the local police of resorting to baton charge on the protesters instead of taking action against those allegedly issuing threats. The police, however, denied the charge of baton charge.