TVK Will Create History, Win 150-200 Seats In Tamil Nadu: Sengottaiyan

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 2 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate from Gobi constituency and the party's Chief Coordinator, K.A. Sengottaiyan, on Saturday exuded confidence that the party would script a historic victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, claiming it would secure between 150 and 200 seats.

Addressing reporters in Gobichettipalayam, Sengottaiyan said Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is built on the twin pillars of sacrifice and humanity, and is committed to working closely with the people. He described party leader Vijay as a leader capable of connecting with the masses and leading transformative change in Tamil Nadu.

“As far as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is concerned, this movement is driven by sacrifice on one side and humanity on the other. Vijay is a leader who can work in harmony with the people. Tomorrow's leader of Tamil Nadu will go on to influence the nation,” he said, adding that the outcome of the 2026 election would be remembered in history.

Sengottaiyan asserted that the results, to be declared on May 4, would reflect the silent mandate of voters.“Only the voter knows why they voted the way they did. People believe they have found the right leader to shape the future of Tamil Nadu. That confidence will be reflected in the results,” he said.

He further claimed that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would emerge as the single largest party in the state.“We are confident of securing 150 to 200 seats. A new era of governance will begin, where people across Tamil Nadu can live happily,” he said.

In a sharp political remark, Sengottaiyan said an“arrogant empire” would collapse after the election and that no force could prevent the change. He also made a striking claim about the level of commitment among party workers, stating that many were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for their leader.

Responding to questions, he dismissed reports circulating on social media about a possible cabinet list under Vijay, saying the party would not comment on unofficial information.

On whether winning candidates had been asked to assemble at the party headquarters, he said such a move could happen after the results.

Reacting to remarks by Vaiko that youth voters had largely backed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Sengottaiyan said the veteran leader had“spoken from the heart.” He also hit back at Nainar Nagendran, who had claimed that TVK would not win even a single seat, saying the BJP's own future in Tamil Nadu would become clear after the election results.