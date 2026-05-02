Heatwave In Ahmedabad: Civic Body Rolls Out Relief Measures For Sanitation Staff

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 2 (IANS) With temperatures in the city likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius and an 'orange alert' in place, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Saturday introduced additional measures to protect sanitation workers from the ongoing heatwave, including the distribution of white caps and oral rehydration solution (ORS).

The civic body said proactive and continuous steps are being taken to ensure the health and safety of workers engaged in its Solid Waste Management Department, who perform outdoor duties to maintain cleanliness across the city.

As part of the initiative, white caps have been distributed to sanitation workers to provide relief from direct exposure to the sun.

“The objective of this initiative is to provide relief to sanitation workers from the scorching sun,” the civic body said, adding that the distribution will continue throughout the summer.

Facilities for cold drinking water have also been made available at all zonal and sub-zonal offices to support workers during duty hours.

In addition, ORS has been provided to workers in view of the health risks associated with high temperatures.

“These measures reflect the commitment towards the health of the workers and are an important step to reduce the impact of heat,” the civic body said.

Across Gujarat, temperatures are expected to remain between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius, with heat conditions persisting due to a change in wind direction and the influence of active cyclonic circulation.

An orange alert for heat has been issued for Ahmedabad.

Dr Ashok Kumar Das, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s Gujarat centre, said that heatwave conditions are likely to continue under the prevailing weather pattern.

In recent days, Rajkot has recorded temperatures between 42.4 degrees Celsius and 42.7 degrees Celsius. Gandhinagar has seen temperatures near 42.6 degrees Celsius, and Surendranagar around 42.5 degrees Celsius, with Amreli close to 41.9 degrees Celsius.

Other cities such as Vadodara and Bhavnagar have also reported temperatures in the range of 40 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius, while coastal areas remain relatively lower but humid.

Authorities have also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in view of the prevailing conditions.