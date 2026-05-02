AIADMK Leaders Hold Strategy Meetings With EPS Ahead Of May 4 Counting

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 2 (IANS) As counting of votes polled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election is scheduled for May 4, political activity has intensified across party camps, particularly within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Senior leaders of the party have begun a series of consultations with General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) at his Salem residence, signalling preparations for both the counting process and the post-result political scenario.

According to party sources, a stream of former ministers and senior functionaries have been meeting Palaniswami at his residence in Salem's Highway City over the past two days. These interactions are being seen as part of the party's internal strategy-building exercise ahead of what is expected to be a closely watched counting day.

On Friday, former minister S.P. Velumani and Rajya Sabha MP M. Thambidurai held detailed discussions with Palaniswami. The meeting reportedly focused on assessing ground-level feedback from various constituencies and reviewing the party's preparedness for counting day logistics, including coordination with counting agents and district-level leaders.

The consultations continued on Saturday, with another group of senior leaders calling on the AIADMK chief. Those present included former ministers M.R. Vijayabaskar, C. Vijayabaskar, O.S. Manian and K.P. Munusamy, along with Salem Suburban District Secretary Ilangovan.

The meeting lasted for more than half an hour, indicating the seriousness of the discussions as the party braces for the crucial phase of the electoral process.

Sources indicated that the discussions revolved around two key aspects - the counting process on May 4 and the political strategy to be adopted immediately after the results are declared.

With the AIADMK-led alliance aiming to mount a strong challenge against the ruling front, leaders are said to be focusing on booth-level data, counting trends, and potential scenarios that may emerge once the results start coming in.

The flurry of meetings underscores the high stakes involved in the election and reflects the party leadership's attempt to maintain organisational cohesion and readiness.

As the counting day approaches, such consultations are expected to continue, with the AIADMK leadership keen to respond swiftly to any political developments following the declaration of results.