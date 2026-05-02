West Bengal: 72% Turnout In Repolling Amid TMC's EVM Tampering Row

High Voter Turnout in Repolling

The voter turnout for the repolling across 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly has hit 72.5%, while the 4 booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly recorded a turnout of 72.36% taking the combined turnout to 72.43% till 3 PM on Saturday amid the ongoing repolling in the South 24 Paraganas district in West Bengal. The repolling is underway across the two constituencies, with the micro-observers keeping a close watch on the polling, while monitoring is being done from the Kolkata Election Commission office. The previous two phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections witnessed a record high voter turnout of 92.67 per cent in 142 constituencies.

TMC Alleges EVM Tampering, Security Lapses

Meanwhile, Debasish Kumar, TMC candidate from Rasbihari constituency, expressed disappointment over the alleged EVM tampering at a strong room in an indoor stadium in North Kolkata and questioned how people entered without proper permission and authority, inferring that an illegal activity could have been happening there. "It's possible. How did they get inside? What happened at the indoor stadium in North Kolkata that day shouldn't have occurred. How did someone enter without permission and without a proper seal? We are forced to consider that they might be up to something," he said.

Regarding the Election Commission of India's claim that all candidates were informed in advance regarding the process, Kumar asked for proof and documentation that supports the ECI's argument, maintaining that the TMC leaders were not informed. "Then let them prove it. If they claim they informed everyone, they must have documentation to support that. Let them show it, and that will settle it. We are saying we were not informed, while they claim they told us. Providing the papers would clarify who is telling the truth and who is lying," he argued.

Exuding confidence in TMC's victory in the elections, the party candidate slammed the BJP, saying, "They won't even open their account. The BJP won't win a single seat in Kolkata."

Meanwhile, TMC candidate from Ballygunge Assembly Constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, stressed the need for improved security deployment at strong rooms and recognised the North Kolkata incident as unlawful. He alleged that intruders were allowed in the strong rooms, which ignited the tensions. "The Election Commission says there are central forces and police, but the counting centre and strong room security aren't proper. First, someone entered without authorisation. By law, every party's representative must be present before the strong room opens. Once intruders were caught, problems began. Your party's candidates are visiting centres like Netaji Stadium and Khudiram to check if all is fine," he said.

Repolling Amidst Heavy Security

Re-polling began today at 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas district amid heavy security deployment. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed near the polling booth to prevent any disruptions during the voting process. The re-polling comes after BJP's West Bengal co-incharge, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections in the State.

Key Candidates in Fray

The BJP has fielded Dipak Kumar Halder against TMC's sitting MLA Panna Lal Halder in Diamond Harbour. They are facing a repeat clash after Panna Lal Halder defeated the BJP candidate in the last elections by a margin of 16,996 (7.6 per cent) votes.

In the Magrahat Paschim constituency, TMC's Samim Ahamed Molla is pitted against BJP's Goursundar Ghosh. The seat is held by the TMC MLA Gias Uddin Molla since its formation in 2011.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)