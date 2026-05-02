Karuppu: Makers Reveal Trisha Krishnan's Lawyer Look From Suriya Starrer

Trisha Krishnan as lawyer 'Preethi'

The makers of the upcoming film 'Karuppu' shared a glimpse of actress Trisha Krishnan from the movie, which stars Suriya in the lead role. Posting on their X handle, Dream Warrior Pictures shared a video glimpse of Trisha Krishnan's character in the film. The actress appears to be playing the role of a lawyer in the movie. The 'Leo' actress is named Preethi in the film.

Introducing PREETHI from #Karuppu South Queen @trishtrashers in a role you're sure to enjoy!@Suriya_offl's Karuppu in theatres, May 2026 A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical @RJ_Balaji @dop_gkvishnu @prabhu_sr #Indrans @natty_nataraj #Swasika @SshivadaOffcl #SupreethReddy... twitter/ryA4uEVJN8 - DreamWarriorPictures (@DreamWarriorpic) April 30, 2026

'Karuppu' cast and crew

The movie is written and directed by RJB. Along with Suriya, the film also stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivadha, Anagha Maya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy and others in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Teaser showcases Suriya's action avatar

Recently, the makers shared the teaser of the film on the occassion of Suriya's birthday. In the teaser, the actor was seen performing high-octane action sequences, which were choreographed by popular stunt master Anbariv.

The teaser introduced the actor as a man who excels in street fighting and also knows how to win battles in court, as he has been portrayed as a lawyer in the film.

As per the video, the film appears to be a complete package of grand visuals, high-octane action sequences, dance, peppy songs, and punchy dialogues.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on May 14.

Meanwhile, Trisha was last seen in the film 'Thug Life', which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role. It was directed by Mani Ratnam. (ANI)

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