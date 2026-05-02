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Shocking Twist In Peddi? Viral Rumour About Ram Charan Sparks Debate
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Finally, the makers have locked the release date for 'Peddi'-it's hitting theatres on June 4. But some wild rumours about the movie's plot are doing the rounds on social media, and one of them is a total shocker for fans.Mega Power Star Ram Charan is all set for his new film, 'Peddi'. The makers held a press meet on Friday to shut down all the release date rumours. They officially confirmed the movie will release on June 4. Producer Satish Kilaru also announced that premiere shows will run from the night of June 3.The film 'Peddi' has already been postponed twice. It was first slated for a March release, which then got pushed to April 30. The film didn't release on that date either. Later, there were reports of a June 25 release. But the makers changed their minds again, deciding June 4 is the perfect date, and locked it in.The makers are hoping the June 4 date will work well, as summer holidays will still be on. Director Buchi Babu is crafting 'Peddi' as a sports action drama. At the press meet, he called it an "emotional ride packaged commercially." He hyped up the film, saying, "It won't be easy to get Peddi out of your mind."Fans on social media are now guessing that director Buchi Babu might pull a move from his first film, 'Uppena'. In that movie's climax, the hero loses a body part, which was a huge shocker. Now, the buzz is that 'Peddi' might have a similarly shocking twist.A wild rumour is spreading that Ram Charan's character will lose a leg in the climax. We don't know if this is true, as the film's team hasn't said anything officially. But this is the hot topic of discussion among fans. If it's true, nobody knows how Ram Charan's massive fanbase will react. To find out what really happens, we'll all have to wait until June 4.
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