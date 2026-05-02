DIY Planters: Don't Break Your Gullak! Turn Your Old Piggy Bank Into Cool Planter
You can turn a plain gullak into a piece of art by decorating it with colourful paints, varnish, or cool designs. Try painting floral patterns, geometric shapes, or even traditional motifs to make it more attractive. This design is a great choice for decorating your living room or entrance area.Turn a small piggy bank into a mini planter that you can keep on your office desk or study table. Cacti or small succulents look really good in these. It's a smart way to add some greenery to a small space, and it's super easy to maintain.
If you want to get even more creative, you can make a theme-based planter. Think of a cartoon theme, a vintage look, or a rustic 'desi mitti' style. You can decorate the gullak according to a specific theme and then plant your sapling. This design is very appealing to kids and gives your garden a truly unique touch.
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