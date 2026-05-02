DIY Planters: Don't Break Your Gullak! Turn Your Old Piggy Bank Into Cool Planter

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Got an old piggy bank or gullak lying around? Don't just throw it away! We show you 5 easy and stylish DIY ideas to turn it into a beautiful planter. These designs will give your garden and balcony a unique and super attractive look.Instead of throwing away that old piggy bank (gullak), why not get creative? You can easily turn it into a cool planter that adds a unique touch to your garden or balcony. It's a fantastic eco-friendly DIY idea. With just some soil, a small plant, and a bit of creativity, you can transform a simple gullak into a stunning planter. Let's check out 5 stylish designs that will make your garden stand out.If you have some space in your balcony or near a window, turning your gullak into a hanging planter is a brilliant idea. Just make a few small holes in the piggy bank, thread a rope or jute string through them, and hang it up. Trailing plants like a money plant or English ivy look absolutely beautiful in these.For this design, you just need to make a small cut on the top or side of the gullak. This opening is where you'll put the soil and the plant. It's the easiest and quickest planter to make. You can plant a money plant, succulents, or small flowering plants inside. This design is perfect for a kid's room or as table decor.

You can turn a plain gullak into a piece of art by decorating it with colourful paints, varnish, or cool designs. Try painting floral patterns, geometric shapes, or even traditional motifs to make it more attractive. This design is a great choice for decorating your living room or entrance area.

Turn a small piggy bank into a mini planter that you can keep on your office desk or study table. Cacti or small succulents look really good in these. It's a smart way to add some greenery to a small space, and it's super easy to maintain.

If you want to get even more creative, you can make a theme-based planter. Think of a cartoon theme, a vintage look, or a rustic 'desi mitti' style. You can decorate the gullak according to a specific theme and then plant your sapling. This design is very appealing to kids and gives your garden a truly unique touch.