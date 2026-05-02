Vande Bharat's 100Th Trainset: MCF Raebareli Debuts First Chair Car

Vande Bharat Reaches 100th Trainset Milestone

The Vande Bharat journey, which began in 2018 with just two trainsets, is now poised to achieve the milestone of its 100th trainset, marking a significant stride in India's rolling stock modernisation efforts.

MCF Raebareli's Inaugural Contribution

Marking a landmark occasion, the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, joins the league of Vande Bharat trainset manufacturers with the rollout of its first 16-car Vande Bharat Chair Car rake, equipped with a state-of-the-art Siemens propulsion system. Before its induction into regular passenger service, the train will undergo oscillation trials to validate ride quality, safety parameters, and dynamic performance.

Engineering and Safety Enhancements

While upholding the core values of the Vande Bharat brand, Speed, Efficiency, and Passenger Comfort, the MCF-manufactured trainset incorporates notable engineering and performance enhancements aimed at improving reliability and safety. The trainset carries forward the Vande Bharat legacy of high-performance travel, integrating established benchmarks of comfort and safety. It features comfortable seating, jerk-free travel, fully sealed gangways, and automatic plug doors for reduced noise levels. The train is also equipped with the indigenous "Kavach" Automatic Train Protection system, advanced fire detection with aerosol-based suppression, and flood protection for underslung equipment. The adoption of vacuum infusion technology ensures a superior, high-quality interior finish.

Focus on Inclusivity

The train is fully Divyangjan-friendly, with dedicated ramps, designated spaces, and specialised facilities to ensure accessibility for all passengers.

This latest addition to the Vande Bharat fleet from MCF Raebareli symbolises India's leap towards the future of high-speed, safe, and comfortable rail transportation. With its indigenous design, advanced features, and a strong focus on passenger experience, it reaffirms Indian Railways' commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and world-class manufacturing standards. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)