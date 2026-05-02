IPL 2026: RR Star Vaibhav Sooyavanshi Smiles As Fans Sing 'Lollipop Lagelu', Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was caught in a light-hearted moment as the fans chanted a famous Bhojpuri song during the IPL 2026 against the Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 1.

RR suffered their fourth defeat of the season following a seven-wicket loss to DC. After posting a solid total of 225/6, thanks to Riyan Parag's 90-run knock and quickfire cameo innings of 47 off 14 balls by Donovan Ferreira, the hosts failed to defend it as the visitors chased down the 226-run target with 19.1 overs.

KL Rahul led the Capitals' run chase with a knock of 75 off 40 balls, alongside a 110-run opening partnership with Pathum Nissanka, who scored 62 off 33 balls. Nitish Rana (33), Ashutosh Sharma (25*), and Tristan Stubbs (18*) then chipped in with valuable contributions to seal a comfortable win for Delhi Capitals.

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Sooryavanshi's Viral Moment Steals Spotlight Despite RR Defeat

Though Rajasthan Royals lost to the Delhi Capitals, what caught the attention of the fans and spectators was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's cheerful reaction to the crowd's rendition of the popular Bhojpuri track 'Lollipop Lagelu'.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Sooryavanshi was seen fielding near the boundary line when a section of the crowd sang, 'Komariya kare lapalap, Lollipop Lagelu,' prompting the youngster to break into a smile as he acknowledged the fans' chant with a light-hearted reaction.

The famous Bhojpuri track Lollipop Lagelu, sung by Pawan Singh, is a fan favourite often heard in stadiums.

Look at Vaibhav Suryavanshi's reaction as fans sing the Bhojpuri song 'Komariya kare lapalap, Lollipop Lagelu.' He can't stop smiling craze is increasing day by day. ❤ twitter/DpKfb05lYb

- Sonu (@Cricket_live247) May 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn't have an ideal outing against Delhi Capitals, as he was dismissed for just 4 runs by Kyle Jamieson, who rattled his defence with an inswinging delivery. The New Zealand pacer followed it up with an aggressive celebration, adding a tense moment to an otherwise high-scoring contest.

Sooryavanshi was perceived as a threat to DC's bowling attack due to his aggressive batting and fearless strokeplay, but his early dismissal came as a big relief for Delhi Capitals.

How did Sooryavanshi Perform This IPL Season?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the standout batters for the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL season. His aggressive batting and fearless strokeplay have often provided quick starts and momentum at the top, putting opposition bowlers under early pressure.

In the first five outings, Sooryavanshi registered the scores of 52, 31, 39, 78, and 0 against the Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, aggregating 200 at an average of 40 and an impressive strike rate of 266.67, as the Rajasthan Royals won four of their first five matches.

In the next five matches, the 15-year-old scored 46, 8, 103, 43, and 4 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals, respectively, aggregating 204 runs in that phase. Despite a slight dip in his form compared to his explosive start, Sooryavanshi has remained one of the most exciting young batters of the season.

In IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has aggregated 404 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 40.40 and an impressive strike rate of 237.64 in 10 matches.

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