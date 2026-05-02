2 UNICEF-Backed Water Networks Launched In Afghanistan's Ghor

Two water supply networks supported by UNICEF have been launched in Ghor Province, expanding access to safe drinking water in underserved and drought-affected communities across the region.

According to Bakhtar News Agency, the projects were completed in the provincial center and in the Dawlat Yar district, aiming to improve basic services in remote and infrastructure-poor areas.

The networks were constructed at a total cost of 15 million Afghanis, reflecting continued international investment in essential services despite economic constraints and ongoing humanitarian challenges across Afghanistan.

Officials said the new systems are expected to provide clean and reliable drinking water to at least 570 families, significantly reducing reliance on unsafe and contaminated water sources.

Access to safe drinking water remains a major challenge in Afghanistan, particularly in rural provinces where infrastructure is limited and communities often depend on untreated water sources.

Years of conflict, economic instability, and climate-related pressures such as drought have severely affected water availability and sanitation systems, leaving millions vulnerable to waterborne diseases.

UNICEF previously reported that eight out of ten people in Afghanistan rely on contaminated water, highlighting the scale of the public health crisis.

Humanitarian agencies warn that improving water infrastructure is critical not only for health outcomes but also for supporting long-term resilience and stability in vulnerable communities.