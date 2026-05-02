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Seven Victims Of Russian Attack Remain In Hospitals In Ternopil

Seven Victims Of Russian Attack Remain In Hospitals In Ternopil


2026-05-02 08:03:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, reported this.

“A total of 12 people sought medical assistance. Seven of them have been hospitalized and are receiving inpatient treatment. The condition of all hospitalized patients is moderate and stable,” Pastukh noted.

According to him, outpatient medical care was provided to five people.

Read also: Three people wounded in Sumy region due to Russian attacks

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 1, more than 50 Shahed drones attacked Ternopil, with over 20 of them exploding. Twelve people were injured as a result of the Russian strike.

Photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine

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