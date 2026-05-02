Power Outages Reported In Mykolaiv Following Russian Airstrike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Mykolaiv. The energy infrastructure was under attack by Shahed UAVs,” Kim wrote.

As noted, there are power outages in the city, and energy workers are already working to restore power. Currently, there are no casualties.

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As reported by Ukrinform, in Mykolaiv, where energy infrastructure facilities-including those powering the city's electric transit system-were damaged by the enemy strike, work is underway to restore traction substations.

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