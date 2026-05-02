Power Outages Reported In Mykolaiv Following Russian Airstrike
“Mykolaiv. The energy infrastructure was under attack by Shahed UAVs,” Kim wrote.
As noted, there are power outages in the city, and energy workers are already working to restore power. Currently, there are no casualties.Read also: Enemy strikes minibus in Kherson again; driver injured
As reported by Ukrinform, in Mykolaiv, where energy infrastructure facilities-including those powering the city's electric transit system-were damaged by the enemy strike, work is underway to restore traction substations.
Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.
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