Stalin Reviews Ground Reports, Meets Allies To Assess Prospects Ahead Of Vote Counting In TN On May 4

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 2 (IANS) With the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for May 4, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday held a series of high-level meetings with senior DMK leaders and alliance partners to assess the political situation and fine-tune preparations.

The meetings came shortly after Chief Minister Stalin returned from a four-day break in Kodaikanal.

Soon after his return, the DMK President convened back-to-back discussions with key party functionaries, seeking detailed feedback on the ground situation across regions.

Sources indicated that constituency-level inputs, voter turnout patterns, and post-poll assessments were part of the discussions.

In a subsequent round of consultations, Chief Minister Stalin met leaders of alliance parties at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam.

Among those present were Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K. Selvaperunthagai and E.R. Eswaran of the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK).

The discussions largely focused on the alliance's overall performance and expectations ahead of the vote counting process.

According to DMK sources, Chief Minister Stalin also reviewed the preparedness of alliance candidates and local units in monitoring counting-day proceedings.

He is understood to have stressed the importance of vigilance at counting centres and coordination between candidates, agents and party leadership to ensure a smooth process.

Senior DMK leaders, including Deputy General Secretary A. Raja, Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi, Communications Wing head T.K.S. Elangovan and IT Wing Secretary T.R.B. Raaja were also present during the interaction with alliance leaders.

The DMK is contesting 164 of the 234 Assembly constituencies, while its key ally, the Congress, is fielding candidates in 28 seats.

Other alliance partners are contesting the remaining constituencies under the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Tamil Nadu went to polls in a single phase on April 23, witnessing brisk voter turnout across districts.

With the counting day approaching, political parties have intensified internal reviews and logistical preparations, amid heightened anticipation over the electoral outcome.

DMK insiders expressed confidence about the alliance's prospects, though leaders maintained that the final verdict would depend on the electorate's mandate, to be revealed on May 4.