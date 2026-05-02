Ministry Of Public Health Highlights Safe Lifting To Reduce Workplace Injuries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health Qatar (MOPH) has highlighted the importance of workplace safety, emphasizing that it is a shared responsibility among all employees and employers.

On the occassion of World Day for Safety and Health at Work, the Ministry shared proper lifting technique to reduce injuries.

Workers were advised to avoid twisting their spine while carrying heavy objects. Instead, they should move their feet to change direction, minimizing strain on the back.

The ministry also cautioned against lifting objects above shoulder level, recommending that loads be kept below shoulder height to maintain better control and prevent accidents.

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Another tip highlighted the need to avoid bending at the waist, instead individuals should position their feet shoulder-width apart, keep their chest up and push through their heels, when lifting. It further stressed that while doing this, the load should be kept close to the body at all times.

Through this initiative, MOPH aims to raise awareness about safe work practices.

“Workplace safety is everyone's responsibility. Together towards safer workplaces and a healthier future,” the ministry stated.