Qatar Calendar Presents A Packed Programme Of Family Entertainment In May 2026

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Doha, Qatar: Aligned with Qatar's summer season, Visit Qatar's 'Hala Summer' campaign, running from April to September 2026, sets the stage for a vibrant line-up of events and experiences across the country. Within this context, the May edition of Qatar Calendar highlights the beginning of a dynamic seasonal programme, reinforcing Qatar's positioning as a leading summer destination.

From major international exhibitions such as the Doha International Book Fair 2026 to prestigious sporting events including the Amir Cup Final 2026, as well as concerts and circus performances, May offers residents and visitors a diverse schedule of experiences across Doha and various locations in the country.

Entertainment and Family Shows

Entertainment enthusiasts can look forward to a full calendar of events, with Fontana Circus, the first travelling water circus in the Middle East, presenting family shows at the circus tent in Hyatt Plaza until May 31. Meanwhile, The Legend: King of Pop Live show concludes its run at the Oasis Theatre at Mall of Qatar on May 2, bringing iconic performances back to the stage.

For theatre and comedy audiences, the Qatar National Convention Centre will host the interactive children's musical Jamal Jamal on May 27 to May 29 first three days of Eid al-Adha, while Doha Players will present the play 'Nine' by Jane Shepard from May 13 to 15, exploring themes of human connection. At Abdulaziz Nasser Theatre in Souq Waqif, audiences can enjoy the comedy show Wagef! with Mina Nader in Qatar on May 23.

Music enthusiasts can attend Candlelight concerts at Four Seasons Hotel Doha on May 16, featuring 'From Mozart to Chopin' and 'Best of Arabic and Western Songs'. The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will present Mozart and Bartók at Katara Opera House on May 23, while Heenat Salma Farm will host A Tribute to Asha Bhosle on May 8. For families, the Museum of Islamic Art will organise Family Day: Hajj – Traditions, Art and Legacy on May 9, featuring interactive educational activities.

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Sports Events and Competitions

May will also host major sporting events, led by the Amir Cup Final 2026 at Khalifa International Stadium on May 9. Various venues across the country will host the 4th GCC Games from May 11 to 22, bringing together athletes from across the region to compete in 19 sports. For fitness enthusiasts, the QTRI Azure Beach Club Aquathlon will take place at Azure Beach Club on Qetaifan North Island on May 2, featuring swimming and running races for different age groups.

Arts, Culture and Exhibitions

The month also features a strong cultural and artistic line-up, including the Doha International Book Fair 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre from May 14 to 23, bringing together writers, ideas and cultures. At the same venue, Sneaker Con Doha will take place from May 29 to 31 as one of the world's largest sneaker exhibitions, alongside the Tajheezat Eid al-Adha Fair running until May 5, featuring products from more than 15 countries. Galleria Al Hazm will host the eighth edition of the 'Zeenah' exhibition from May 6 to 13, dedicated to fashion and women's products, while the Qatar Education Leadership Expo 2026 will take place at Radisson Blu Hotel on May 23 and 24.

Across Qatar Museums, exhibitions continue throughout the month, including Resolutions: Celebrating 15 years of Mathaf at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art until August 8. Empire of Light: Visions and Voices of Afghanistan at the Museum of Islamic Art until May 30, and A Sneak Peek at the Qatar Auto Museum Project at the National Museum of Qatar will run until February 2, 2027.

At Fire Station: Artist in Residence, three exhibitions will continue until May 31 which include Ho Tzu Nyen: Hotel Aporia, Haroon Mirza: Everything Was, Is and Always Will Be, and the solo exhibition Chung Seoyoung: Endless Facts.

The Museum of Islamic Art's Education Centre will also offer a series of art workshops, including Nasta'liq Calligraphy Workshop (Intermediate Level) from May 2 to 23, 'Drawing for Adults' from May 10 to 13, and Mono-printing Workshop for Adults on May 16.