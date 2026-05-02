Can Rancho Cucamonga Infrastructure Keep Up With Growth? Residents Are Asking The Question

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"David VanGorden, candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2, discusses infrastructure and growth planning as Rancho Cucamonga continues to grow. He is running against incumbent Kristine Scott and candidate DeJonae Shaw."As Rancho Cucamonga continues to grow, residents are asking whether infrastructure-roads, services, and long-term planning-is keeping pace with development. City Council candidate David VanGorden emphasizes the importance of aligning growth with the city's ability to support it.

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - As development continues across Rancho Cucamonga, residents are increasingly asking an important question: Can the city's infrastructure keep up with the pace of growth?

From traffic congestion on major corridors to long-term planning for roads, utilities, and public services, the conversation is expanding beyond individual projects to the broader impact on daily life.

David VanGorden says these concerns are not about opposing growth, but about ensuring that growth is aligned with the city's ability to support it.

“Growth without infrastructure is not progress,” VanGorden said.“Residents want to understand how decisions are being made and whether the necessary systems are in place before additional development moves forward.”

David VanGorden is a candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2. He is running against the incumbent Kristine Scott and candidate DeJonae Shaw.

Development and Infrastructure Are Closely Connected

In discussions surrounding major development projects, including the Etiwanda Heights Neighborhood and Conservation Plan, community groups and residents have raised questions about how current infrastructure will accommodate future demand.

Learn more about community concerns related to development:

The Rancho Cucamonga Preservation Society urge residents to seriously consider the wildfire risks surrounding Etiwanda Heights. | ABNewswire

These concerns highlight the connection between development decisions and the real-world demands placed on infrastructure systems.

Infrastructure and Spending Go Hand in Hand

At the same time, questions about infrastructure often lead to a related issue: how resources are being allocated to support that growth.

In a separate discussion about fiscal priorities, residents have asked how taxpayer dollars are being directed toward infrastructure improvements and long-term planning.

Learn more about how taxpayer dollars are being spent in Rancho Cucamonga:

How Is Rancho Cucamonga Spending Taxpayer Money? Residents Are Asking for Clarity | ABNewswire

VanGorden emphasizes that these are reasonable and necessary questions.

“When residents ask how growth is being managed, they're not pushing back-they're trying to understand,” he said.“That's an important part of building trust and making sure decisions reflect the needs of the community.”

As Rancho Cucamonga continues to evolve, the relationship between growth and infrastructure is expected to remain a key topic for residents and decision-makers alike.

Residents interested in learning more about development, infrastructure, and long-term planning in Rancho Cucamonga can visit:

Key Issues Facing Rancho Cucamonga | David VanGorden for City Council District 2