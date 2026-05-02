(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani Shares Sun-Kissed Maldives Moments With Husband Sidharth Malhotra And Daughter Saraayah

Kiara Advani offers a serene peek into her Maldives getaway with Sidharth Malhotra and their daughter, sharing sunlit moments, family warmth, and glimpses of motherhood blended with glamour

Kiara Advani delighted fans by sharing intimate snapshots from her Maldives vacation with Sidharth Malhotra and their daughter, Saraayah. The visuals captured everything from beachside relaxation to candid family moments, including a sweet glimpse of their baby's tiny hands and adorable outfits.

Accompanied by the caption about“sun-kissed days” and peace, Kiara's post reflected a calm, joyful phase in her life. Videos showed her swimming in the ocean and sharing lighthearted moments with Sidharth, highlighting a perfect mix of romance and parenthood.

The couple's journey began on the sets of Shershaah, where their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real relationship. After tying the knot in 2023, they welcomed their daughter in June 2025, marking a new chapter filled with love and family milestones.

Professionally, Kiara is gearing up for Toxic, while she was last seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr..

Meanwhile, Sidharth recently appeared in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor and will next star in Vvan – Force of the Forest alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.

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