IMD Weather LATEST Update: Above Normal Rainfall Forecast Issued For India In May

IMD Weather LATEST Update: Looks like India is in for a very different start to its pre-monsoon season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has just predicted that the country will see more rain than usual all through May 2026

India is probably heading for an unusual pre-monsoon season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal rainfall across the country for May 2026. According to the latest forecast, rainfall this month could be over 110% of the 'Long Period Average' (LPA). This points to a major shift from the usual weather we see at the start of summer.The Long Period Average (LPA) for May's rainfall is 64.1 mm for both North India and the entire country, based on data from 1971 to 2020. This year's forecast suggests that most regions will get normal or above-normal rain. This will not only bring relief from the rising temperatures but could also help reduce the intensity of early summer heatwaves.However, the rainfall will likely be unevenly distributed. While large parts of the country might get good rains, some specific areas in East and North-East India, along with regions in East-Central India, could see below-normal rainfall. This regional difference in rain can impact agriculture, especially for crops that depend on these early summer showers.The IMD has issued a warning for severe weather in several regions. Until May 5, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and parts of North-East India will likely experience moderate to widespread rain. This will come with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds blowing at 40 to 60 km/h. There's a strong chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas, which creates a risk of local flash floods and disruptions to daily life and transport. The IMD has forecast similar weather for other parts of the country too.Between May 3 and May 6, the Western Himalayan region, the plains of North-West India, and adjoining areas of Central India are likely to see scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. During the same time, East India and the eastern coastal states are also expected to experience stormy weather.Weather experts say that this kind of weather is quite normal during the transition phase between spring and the arrival of the southwest monsoon. But, the amount and intensity of rain this May could be higher than usual. The increase in thunderstorms and strong winds creates new risks. Experts have warned that heavy rainfall in a short period could lead to floods and crop damage in vulnerable areas.