J&K LG Sinha Links Drug Trade To Terrorism, Launches New Offensive

In a stern address regarding the rising tide of substance abuse in the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has linked the region's drug trade directly to terrorism. Announcing a rigorous new offensive, the LG detailed a comprehensive plan to dismantle what he termed a "serious threat" to the youth of J-K.

A Tool of Proxy Warfare

Building on the foundation of the national 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, LG Sinha emphasised that the challenge in Jammu and Kashmir carries a darker, more strategic layer. "Many youths are coming under the influence of drugs, which is a serious matter," Sinha stated. "I think that the drug racket here is linked with terrorism." The administration's stance suggested that narcotics are not merely a social issue but a tool of proxy warfare used to destabilise the region.

The '3-P' Approach

To combat this, the J-K administration launched a specialised 100-day campaign on April 11, focusing on a holistic "3-P" approach: Disruption by decimating the supply chain and narco-terror networks; Awareness through grassroots education to reach every single individual and Recovery through treatment and rehabilitation for those already victimised.

A Community-Led Movement

LG Sinha credited the "some success" already achieved to the seamless coordination between the administration, the police, and the general public. He noted that the initiative has moved beyond government policy to become a community movement. Law Enforcement focused on high-level intelligence and border vigilance to choke the inflow of contraband. "Everyone has come out in support of this initiative," Sinha remarked, highlighting the role of families and local leaders in identifying victims and resisting the drug culture.

As the 100-day campaign progresses, the administration aims to not only rehabilitate those struggling with addiction but also to secure the border against the "supply chain" that fuels both dependency and militancy. The LG's message remains clear: the fight against drugs is effectively a fight for the security and future of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mega Padyatra for a Drug-Free J-K

The Lieutenant Governor's remarks come on the eve of the 'Mega Padyatra' for a Drug-Free J-K, scheduled to take place at the TRC Football Stadium in Srinagar tomorrow. Ahead of the yatra, Sinha called upon the public to participate in creating a safer and healthier Jammu and Kashmir for future generations.

"I'm witnessing a powerful movement across J-K to build a drug-free future. On May 3rd, a Mega Padyatra will take place at TRC Football Stadium, Srinagar. I urge all to join this march, stand together, and help create a safer, healthier Jammu Kashmir for generations to come," said Sinha. (ANI)

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