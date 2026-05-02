Bengaluru Man's Meme-Only Farewell Email Goes Viral, Colleagues Reply In Style WATCH

An employee in Bengaluru chose fun over tradition on his final day of work, and the unusual goodbye went viral. The person astonished and amused his coworkers by sending a series of memes in place of a traditional farewell email.

Bhavisha Bhatia posted a video of the unique parting message on Instagram, sharing the moment. Since then, the video has received a lot of attention on social media. In the video, Bhatia recounted how the farewell email began with a meme that read,“Brace yourself, a farewell email is coming.” This was followed by several others that replaced what would typically be a written message.

She said that one meme said, "Well, I'm not usually one for speeches so memes," while another made fun of spending hours looking for farewell memes rather than writing a message. The email ended with a light-hearted farewell, so it was more of a collection of jokes than a traditional farewell.

The approach stood out for turning what is usually a formal or emotional moment into a light-hearted exchange. The email was not the end of the fun. Bhatia claimed that at first, it was difficult for her to determine whether the communication was genuine.

She stated in the video, "I couldn't process for two minutes if this was real," before responding with a meme of her own. The tone of the conversation was maintained by additional team members who joined in. While some responded with amusing text messages, others utilised memes.

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A post shared by Bhavisha Bhatia (@bhavisha4)

One colleague wrote,“Brother, do write letters and stuff,” while another referenced a popular Bollywood line, saying,“Go Simran, go!” Bhatia also noted that one response stood out, where a colleague reportedly removed the manager from the CC list and sent a meme in a“reply all” message, adding another layer of humour to the exchange.

How Did Netizens React?

Online reactions to the video have been overwhelming, with many people sharing their personal stories of unusual farewells and office comedy.

"I put the 'this is my code, it's your problem now' meme in the handover document I prepared when I left my last job," a user wrote.

"Okay, I know how my farewell mail will look like," wrote someone another.

"Hire him back with 100% hike," quipped a third user.

Another user summed up the tone of the comment area by adding,“Co worker humour.”