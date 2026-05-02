Peaceful Re-Polling At 15 Booths In Bengal So Far, Over 55 Pc Voter Turnout In First 6 Hours

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) The re-polling for 15 polling booths under two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, which started at 7 a.m. on Saturday, has been peaceful so far, with the polling process going on under blanket security coverage of central forces assisted by personnel from the state police forces.

The average polling percentage in all 15 polling booths combined had been 55.57 in the first six hours of polling till 1 p.m. The average polling percentage for the 11 polling booths under the Magrahat (Paschim) Assembly constituency stood at 54.9 till 1 p.m. On the other hand, the average polling percentage in the four polling booths under Diamond Harbour constituency had been 56.33 till the same period, as per figures provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal.

Voting is taking place at booths 46, 126, 127, 128, 142, 214, 215, 216, 230, 231, 232 in Magrahat (Paschim) and 117, 179, 194, 243 in Diamond Harbour.

Even the voters standing at the queues of the polling booths, both in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat (Paschim) constituencies, told media persons that there had been absolutely no tension on the re-polling day.

Officially, the polling at these 15 booths will continue till 6 p.m. However, in case some voters are found standing in the queue at 6 p.m., then polling will continue until the last voter casts his/her vote.

Both Diamond Harbour and Magrahat (Paschim) Assembly constituencies went to the polls in the second phase of the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal on April 29.

The two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal were conducted on April 23 and April 29. In the first phase, there was polling for 152 assembly constituencies, and in the second phase, there was polling for the remaining 142 Assembly constituencies.

The counting of votes will be taken up on May 4