UP Woman Records Husband With Men On Hidden Camera, Alleges Dowry Harassment, Death Threats

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri has accused her husband of dowry harassment, physical abuse and criminal intimidation. Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on April 29, 2026, after she approached senior officials. The case has been filed under Sections 85 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Marriage took place in 2024

The complainant, Rupali Gupta, said she married Shivam Gupta on February 19, 2024, in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mainpuri. She alleged that her family spent nearly Rs 1 crore on the wedding. This included cash, jewellery and other expensive gifts.

However, she claimed that her husband and his family were still unhappy and later demanded an additional Rs 50 lakh, according to India Today report.

Allegations of harassment

According to the FIR, Shivam Gupta is an MTech graduate and works as an executive engineer in Mumbai. He reportedly earns around Rs 2.5 lakh every month and visited home every two weeks.

Rupali alleged that after marriage, she was regularly harassed over dowry. She said she faced both mental and physical abuse. She also claimed that her husband showed little interest in maintaining a normal married relationship, which made her suspicious.

Hidden camera claim

To understand his behaviour, Rupali said she installed hidden cameras in their rented flat. She alleged that on June 21, 2025, the footage showed her husband inviting other men to the house and engaging in objectionable acts.

The woman said watching the videos left her deeply shocked and mentally disturbed.

Threats after confrontation

According to the complaint, when she confronted her husband, he threatened to kill her if she told anyone about what she had seen. She said fear stopped her from approaching the police immediately.

Rupali also claimed that when she first visited the local police station, her complaint was not registered.

Police begin investigation

After submitting a written complaint to senior police officers, an FIR was finally registered. Police have assigned the case to a sub-inspector for further investigation.

Officials said they are examining all evidence, including the alleged video footage. Further legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

The case has drawn attention because of the serious nature of the allegations. Police have not yet made any arrests.