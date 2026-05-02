Russian Forces Attack Kharkiv With Drones Three People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Three people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy drone attack,” Syniehubov wrote.

He added that medical personnel are providing assistance to the victims on site.

Earlier, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported that the facade and windows of a building were damaged in the Slobidskyi distric as a result of enemy shelling. According to preliminary information, enemy UAV strikes were recorded in the Osnovianskyi and Saltivskyi districts, hitting a gas station.

Three people wounded in Sumy region due to Russian attacks

As reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv region, six people, including a child, were injure as a result of a massive attack by Russian drones.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service