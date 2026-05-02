Eight Universities In KP Face Inquiry Over Recruitment Irregularities
The government has directed the committee to submit its report within 15 days.
According to the official notification, the universities under investigation include the University of Agriculture Peshawar, University of Malakand, University of Swat, and Shaheed Benazir Women University, among a total of eight institutions
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The inquiry committee will conduct a detailed review of all aspects, including recruitment procedures, the legal status of advertisements, vacant positions, shortlisting, the formation of scrutiny committees, issuance of NOCs, and the teacher-student ratio.
As per the official letter, Professor Dr. Qasim Jan has been appointed as the convener of the inquiry committee, while Vice Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University, Dr. Jameel Ahmad, and Law Officer Tahir Iqbal will also be part of the committee.
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