Turkmenistan President Orders Preparations For Participation In World Urban Forum In Baku
The directive was given during a Cabinet meeting on Turkmenistan's macroeconomic performance in January-April 2026, held via digital system.
WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 through May 22, 2026, as part of a collaboration between the UN-HABITAT program and the government of Azerbaijan. The event will bring together representatives of governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as international organizations from different countries.
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