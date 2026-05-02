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Jordan Foreign Minister, US Secretary Of State Discuss De-Escalation Efforts
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the latest regional developments during a phone call on Friday evening two sides reviewed efforts aimed at de-escalation and addressing the regional and international repercussions of current tensions, in a manner that supports lasting security and stability.Jordan USA Region De-escalation efforts
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