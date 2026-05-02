'Proof Of Panic And Frustration': Sudhanshu Trivedi Criticises Trinamool For Repeatedly Approaching SC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday remarked that the Trinamool Congress repeatedly approaching courts, raises question over its faith in constitutional establishments and exposes "political frustration". Moreover, he also flagged concerns over Punjab's law-and-order situation after two FIRs were lodged against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi accused Trinamool of repeatedly approaching several courts for the past several years. "They have been defeated each time," he said.

His reaction came after the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to appoint Central government and Central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employees as counting supervisors and assistants, while hearing a plea filed by the Trinamool Congress challenging a Calcutta High Court order.

"The way in which the Trinamool Congress has repeatedly attempted to approach the Supreme Court on the basis of unsubstantiated allegations, it is a proof of its panic and frustration," the BJP leader said.

He further asserted: "Going to the court repeatedly not only reflects your political frustration, but also raises questions about your faith in constitutional establishments and suggests an attempt to misuse it."

Accusing Trinamool of having trust issues with state government employees as well, Trivedi referred to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reaching the house of the I-PAC director Pratik Jain in the middle of a raid by the Enforcement Directorate.

He said: "I want to tell Mamata Banerjee that today the question of trust is on yourself. When the raid took place at I-PAC, it was the first time that a Chief Minister personally reached the spot. That means, she did not trust her own police and her own state government agencies, which is why she herself went inside there. It meant she did not trust her own personal staff."

Trivedi further alleged that the public support and morale of the Trinamool Congress has continued to decline.

"As soon as the polling process was completed peacefully and without violence, uneasiness within the Trinamool Congress appeared to increase. Looking at the exit poll trends, it seemed that the party's balance and confidence were shaken," he said.

Separately, the BJP MP accused the Punjab Police of attempting to conduct a raid against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.

Pathak, who last week switched loyalties to the BJP along with six other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs, may face arrest as two FIR have reportedly been registered against him in Punjab.

Sudhanshu Trivedi said: "The police are not able to arrest the drug peddlers in the state. Gunshots were fired near the gate of Sri Harmandir Sahib and attacks have taken place on the offices of police officials."

"The state's law-and-order is in such a poor condition and just yesterday serious allegations were made in Punjab Assembly that CM Bhagwant Mann was intoxicated."

He accused the Punjab government of trying to conduct raid against Pathak rather than focussing on the state's law-and order situation.