403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Survey Finds Social Media Addiction Concern Among Japanese Youth
(MENAFN) A nationwide survey in Japan suggests that a notable share of young people may be excessively dependent on social media, according to reports.
The study, cited by a media outlet, found that around 7% of individuals aged 10 to 19 are considered “pathological users,” meaning they struggle to reduce their screen time and are viewed as overly dependent on social media platforms.
The research was conducted by the National Hospital Organization Kurihama Medical and Addiction Center and showed that this age group recorded the highest level of problematic use among all surveyed populations.
The findings come amid growing debate in Japan over the impact of digital platforms on mental health and youth behavior, with some studies suggesting possible links between heavy social media use, psychological issues, and youth-related crime.
Government bodies, including Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the Children and Families Agency, are reportedly reviewing possible policy responses to the issue.
The report also notes that some countries, including Australia and Indonesia, have already introduced restrictions on social media access for younger users in an effort to reduce potential harm.
The survey was carried out between January and February 2025, covering thousands of randomly selected respondents aged 10 to 79 across multiple regions, with just over half participating in the final responses, according to reports.
The study, cited by a media outlet, found that around 7% of individuals aged 10 to 19 are considered “pathological users,” meaning they struggle to reduce their screen time and are viewed as overly dependent on social media platforms.
The research was conducted by the National Hospital Organization Kurihama Medical and Addiction Center and showed that this age group recorded the highest level of problematic use among all surveyed populations.
The findings come amid growing debate in Japan over the impact of digital platforms on mental health and youth behavior, with some studies suggesting possible links between heavy social media use, psychological issues, and youth-related crime.
Government bodies, including Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the Children and Families Agency, are reportedly reviewing possible policy responses to the issue.
The report also notes that some countries, including Australia and Indonesia, have already introduced restrictions on social media access for younger users in an effort to reduce potential harm.
The survey was carried out between January and February 2025, covering thousands of randomly selected respondents aged 10 to 79 across multiple regions, with just over half participating in the final responses, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment