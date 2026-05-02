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Pakistan Reports Civilian Deaths in Border Clashes, Blames Afghan Forces
(MENAFN) Pakistan says at least nine people are killed and 15 others are injured over the past two days in renewed border clashes with Afghanistan, according to reports.
In a statement posted on X, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused Afghan border forces of targeting civilians in what Islamabad described as “unprovoked and criminal” attacks in the northwestern Bajaur tribal district.
He said the victims include women and children, adding that additional injuries occurred during Thursday incidents attributed to cross-border firing.
Tarar also claimed that on Friday, three civilians were injured in a drone-related strike while playing cricket, blaming what he referred to as “Fitna Al Khwarij,” a term Pakistan uses for militants linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Islamabad says operate with support from Kabul.
The Afghan side has not yet responded to the allegations. The government in Afghanistan has previously denied any involvement in supporting militant groups operating against Pakistan, according to reports.
In a statement posted on X, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused Afghan border forces of targeting civilians in what Islamabad described as “unprovoked and criminal” attacks in the northwestern Bajaur tribal district.
He said the victims include women and children, adding that additional injuries occurred during Thursday incidents attributed to cross-border firing.
Tarar also claimed that on Friday, three civilians were injured in a drone-related strike while playing cricket, blaming what he referred to as “Fitna Al Khwarij,” a term Pakistan uses for militants linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Islamabad says operate with support from Kabul.
The Afghan side has not yet responded to the allegations. The government in Afghanistan has previously denied any involvement in supporting militant groups operating against Pakistan, according to reports.
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