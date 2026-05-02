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US Voices Concern Over Appeal Ruling in Kem Sokha Case in Cambodia
(MENAFN) The United States said late Friday that it is “troubled” after an appeal court in Cambodia upheld the conviction of jailed opposition leader Kem Sokha, who was found guilty of conspiring to overthrow the government, according to reports.
A statement attributed to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Washington is concerned about the ruling, which maintains Sokha’s conviction.
Sokha is a co-founder of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, which had become a major opposition force after its creation in 2012. He was arrested in 2017, and other party members later left the country amid fears of further arrests.
The statement also rejected allegations of US involvement in Cambodian political affairs, calling such claims “patently false and irresponsible,” according to reports.
It further urged Cambodian authorities to respect political freedoms, including peaceful assembly and expression, and renewed calls for the release of individuals it says are unjustly detained.
A statement attributed to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Washington is concerned about the ruling, which maintains Sokha’s conviction.
Sokha is a co-founder of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, which had become a major opposition force after its creation in 2012. He was arrested in 2017, and other party members later left the country amid fears of further arrests.
The statement also rejected allegations of US involvement in Cambodian political affairs, calling such claims “patently false and irresponsible,” according to reports.
It further urged Cambodian authorities to respect political freedoms, including peaceful assembly and expression, and renewed calls for the release of individuals it says are unjustly detained.
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