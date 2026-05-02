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Oil-Driven Surge Pushes US Treasury Yields to Multi-Month Highs
(MENAFN) US government bond yields climbed on Wednesday to their highest levels since March, as a sharp rise in oil prices dampened expectations that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates later this year.
The decline in US Treasuries occurred ahead of the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting, where financial markets are broadly anticipating that the central bank will maintain its current interest-rate stance without changes.
Yields increased across different maturities by about 4 to 6 basis points, with short-term securities seeing the largest gains due to their stronger sensitivity to expectations about Fed policy decisions.
The 2-year Treasury yield advanced by up to 6 basis points, reaching close to 3.90%, its highest point since March 27. Meanwhile, the 30-year bond yield moved near the 5% mark, a level last observed in July.
These movements were driven by a significant shift in interest-rate expectations, as investors scaled back earlier bets on rate cuts in 2026 and increasingly considered the possibility that the Fed’s next policy adjustment could instead be an interest-rate hike in the first half of 2027.
The Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark overnight lending rate in the 3.5%–3.75% range since December.
In derivatives markets, the December 2026 contract linked to Fed policy expectations rose to about 3.62%, suggesting only a very small probability of any rate reduction. At the same time, contracts maturing in early 2027 climbed above the current effective rate, indicating that some traders are now pricing in a potential rate increase.
The decline in US Treasuries occurred ahead of the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting, where financial markets are broadly anticipating that the central bank will maintain its current interest-rate stance without changes.
Yields increased across different maturities by about 4 to 6 basis points, with short-term securities seeing the largest gains due to their stronger sensitivity to expectations about Fed policy decisions.
The 2-year Treasury yield advanced by up to 6 basis points, reaching close to 3.90%, its highest point since March 27. Meanwhile, the 30-year bond yield moved near the 5% mark, a level last observed in July.
These movements were driven by a significant shift in interest-rate expectations, as investors scaled back earlier bets on rate cuts in 2026 and increasingly considered the possibility that the Fed’s next policy adjustment could instead be an interest-rate hike in the first half of 2027.
The Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark overnight lending rate in the 3.5%–3.75% range since December.
In derivatives markets, the December 2026 contract linked to Fed policy expectations rose to about 3.62%, suggesting only a very small probability of any rate reduction. At the same time, contracts maturing in early 2027 climbed above the current effective rate, indicating that some traders are now pricing in a potential rate increase.
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