Day Before NEET-UG Exam, Student Hailing From Uttarakhand Dies By Suicide In Kota

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) In a tragic incident ahead of the NEET-UG 2026, a 20-year-old student preparing for the medical entrance test died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday morning.

The student, identified as Dixit Prasad, was residing in the Kunhari area of Kota for exam preparation.

According to police, he allegedly jumped from the roof of his hostel building a day before the examination, which is scheduled to be held on May 3.

Authorities received information about the incident in the morning hours. Originally from Uttarakhand, Dixit had been staying in a hostel under the Kunhari police station limits while preparing for NEET-UG. His sudden death has sent shockwaves across the locality and among fellow students.

Police officials reached the spot soon after receiving the alert and took custody of the body, which has been sent for post-mortem examination. No suicide note has been recovered so far.

Investigators are probing all possible angles, including exam-related stress and other personal factors.

The student's family has been informed, and the post-mortem will be conducted after their arrival. The incident has left the family devastated.

With the NEET UG 2026 exam scheduled on May 3, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released key guidelines to help candidates avoid last-minute issues at exam centres. In a public notice dated Thursday, the agency issued an advisory outlining the dress code and permissible items for candidates.

The NTA has urged all candidates to carefully follow the guidelines to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process.

According to the instructions, candidates are allowed to carry only transparent water bottles into the examination hall. The agency also clarified that articles of faith are permitted under certain conditions. Candidates wearing religious or faith-based items must report early to allow sufficient time for proper frisking at the exam centre.