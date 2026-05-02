President Of Slovakia Plans Official Visit To Azerbaijan - Ambassador
"Slovakia will also take part in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) with the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Regional Development. Moreover, a visit by the Speaker of Parliament is expected in May, before the WUF," the ambassador said.
Gasimov noted that Slovakia and Azerbaijan have the potential to expand cooperation.
"We cooperate well in the defense industry, as well as on infrastructure projects.
I've visited Karabakh several times already, so overall, my impressions are positive," the diplomat added, commenting on the trip.
The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh commenced on May 1. The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.
More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the trip.
This is the 21st visit of diplomatic corps representatives to the liberated territories. Such trips are of significant importance for forming an objective understanding of the scale of projects being implemented and the results achieved in these regions.
On the second day of their visit to the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, representatives of the diplomatic corps have arrived in the Lachin district.
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