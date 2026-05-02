Tensions Boil Over As KP Mps Accuse Bureaucracy Of Disrespect, Seek Swift Action

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Strong reaction was witnessed against the bureaucracy's behavior during the PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa parliamentary party meeting, where members of the provincial assembly accused the Secretary of Minerals of disrespectful conduct and repeated delays. They demanded his immediate removal from the post and that he be made an OSD (Officer on Special Duty).

Chief Minister Muhammad Suhail Afridi assured immediate action on the matter.

The parliamentary party meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and was attended by members of the provincial assembly.

At the outset, MPA Mian Umar Kakakhel from Nowshera raised concerns about the attitude of government officials, calling their behavior inappropriate and regrettable.

During the meeting, MPA and former provincial minister Adnan Qadri from Khyber stood up and presented his complaint against the Secretary of Minerals.

He stated that he had been visiting the secretary's office for the past six months regarding an important matter, but was repeatedly delayed. Just a day earlier, he was informed that the work had not been completed.

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Haq Qadri's calls were not being answered. In response, the Secretary of Minerals reportedly told him that his tone was inappropriate and that he was speaking loudly. Adnan Qadri told the parliamentary party that he responded by asking whether he could not even raise a complaint after being kept waiting for six months. He further stated that he even apologized to the secretary with folded hands. At this point, MPA Humayun Khan from Dir also stood up and confirmed Qadri's account, saying he had personally witnessed the moment when Qadri was apologizing in the secretary's office. According to sources, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Riaz Khan from Buner took a firm stance, stating that merely transferring the secretary would not be enough; instead, he should be removed from the post and made an OSD. He added that if the officer was appointed to another key position, such as commissioner, his behavior would not change.“We must ensure the dignity of our elected representatives,” he emphasized. MPA Ali Shah from Swat addressed the chief minister, saying that if the government could not protect the dignity of its lawmakers, then members would be forced to raise their voices themselves. Sources said that at this point, all assembly members stood up from their seats and demanded strict action from the chief minister. Yamin Khan also strongly criticized the bureaucracy, stating that it was disrespecting elected representatives and that the government must take immediate action. At the conclusion of the meeting, Chief Minister Suhail Afridi assured members that the Secretary of Minerals would be removed immediately and pledged full cooperation along with appropriate action.

According to Adnan Qadri, he questioned the secretary as to why he was kept waiting for six months if the work was not to be done, and why he was made to visit the office repeatedly. He added that even Senator Pir Noor