WB Polls: Repolling Numbers Low, Evms Tampered, Says Sukanta Majumdar

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday said the number of booths selected for repolling in the state was "very low", while alleging there had been "no verdict on Falta" despite complaints of irregularities. Reacting to the repolling across 15 booths, Majumdar alleged that several Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had been tampered with by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). "I think this number (15 booths) is very low and there has been no verdict on Falta. A lot of EVM buttons were tampered with there by TMC... Anyway, let the voting conclude quickly and let the people's verdict come on May 4; that is the most important thing," Majumdar told ANI.

BJP claims TMC fears defeat

He also responded to TMC leader Shashi Panja's letter to the State Chief Electoral Officer, in which she raised concerns over the conduct of the election process. Claiming that the ruling party was worried about the outcome, Majumdar said, "Fear of defeat has settled in the heart of TMC, due to which they are repeatedly raising all such issues. Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, TMC has started playing the role of the opposition party from yesterday itself. TMC has realised that the upcoming results will disappoint them and a BJP government will be formed."

Allegations of rigging in Diamond Harbour

The Union Minister on the electoral situation in Diamond Harbour, alleged,"The demographics in Diamond Harbour are also a bit of a challenge for us... The kind of rigging that happens there--putting black tape, cellophane tape--is Abhishek Banerjee's democracy model."

TMC alleges central forces acting as 'BJP private army'

Meanwhile, the political row over the deployment of central forces during polling intensified after Abhishek Banerjee accused them of acting as a "BJP private army" and manhandling citizens. He also alleged that such actions led to the death of an elderly man in Udaynarayanpur.

Repolling underway amid official complaints

Repolling is underway across 15 booths in West Bengal following complaints of alleged irregularities. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Earlier on Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi Panja wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal expressing concern over "intermittent CCTV disruptions" in strong rooms and seeking immediate access to complete surveillance records. In her letter dated May 1, Panja raised objections over reported interruptions in CCTV surveillance at multiple strong room locations, stating that such lapses could compromise the integrity and security of stored electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPATs.

Meanwhile, repolling begins early morning in 11 booths of the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and 4 booths of the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas. The repolling is being done after reports of tampering with EVMs at some polling booths emerged during the second phase of polling held on April 29.

The final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 92.67 per cent, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

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