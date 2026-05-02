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Drone Attack: Fire At Industrial Facility In Ternopil Extinguished

Drone Attack: Fire At Industrial Facility In Ternopil Extinguished


2026-05-02 05:02:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ternopil, emergency responders extinguished a fire at an industrial facility that broke out as a result of a Russian drone attack on May 1.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

On the morning of May 2, rescue workers completed the firefighting operations.

“The work took place under difficult conditions. Firefighters isolated all sources of the fire, extinguished the blaze, and prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent facilities,” the State Emergency Service noted.

In total, 31 pieces of equipment and 102 rescuers were involved in the cleanup efforts.

Read also: War update: 138 combats on front lines; most attacks occur in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 1, 36 aerial targets were detected over Ternopil, 27 of which were destroyed by Air Defense Forces. Nine of them struck industrial facilities.

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